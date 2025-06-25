He slept with me when I went to watch television in his room- lady reveals

A young beautiful lady identified as Gifty has recounted how a young man slept with her without her consent.

Gifty who has four children at age 24 appeared as a guest on Lawson Afisem where she shared her story.

The young lady revealed how her baby daddy has refused to take care of her and her four children.

Gifty used the opportunity to share how she met her baby daddy years ago when she was about 15 years.

She noted that, at that time, her baby daddy was staying close to them so they used to go and fetch water at his place.

Gifty claims she and the baby daddy despite the man’s old age built a rapport to the extent that she could even go to his place to watch television.

One day, Gifty said her baby daddy asked her to come and watch television and to her surprise, slept with her that day.

According to Gifty, she was a virgin and the baby daddy broke it at age 15, which the baby daddy confirmed.

Sadly enough, after giving birth to four children, Gifty claims the baby daddy treated her with contempt, beat her among others, so, she had no option but to leave the relationship.

It is two years now and Gifty has said that her baby daddy is yet to send her and her four children money for food.