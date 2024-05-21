He stabbed me- Yul Edochie reveals why he did not attend Jnr Pope’s funeral

Yul Edochie, a popular Nigerian actor and a former confidant of late Jnr Pope has disclosed why he was nonchalant about the latter’s death.

In a lengthy post sighted by Ghpage.com, the actor cum man of God disclosed that he and Jnr Pope were best of friends sometime back.

He claims he took Jnr Pope as his biological brother, was there for him, and did his best to ensure their relationship worked.

However, Yul Edochie claims before Jnr Pope’s sudden death, the duo was not on talking terms.

According to the actor, Jnr Pope stabbed him in the back on several occasions, even though he did nothing wrong to him.

He stated categorically that he intentionally refused to attend Jnr Pope’s funeral for that reason, adding that he would add more pieces of information very soon.