“He told us his friends poisoned his sobolo drink” – Aunt of Jame Lutterodt reveals – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Speculations has circulated since the demise of NSMQ hero, James Lutterodt with many bringing out their own views surrounding his death.

However, an aunt of the late James Lutterodt has gone public regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of the 19-year-old, who was laid to rest on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Celestina Lutteorodt, the aunt to James Lutterodt, in an interview with Ghana News TV on YouTube, alleged that James Lutterodt was poisoned by his friends through his drink while he was in school.

With sadness drawn all over her face, the middle-aged woman alleged the late University of Ghana student disclosed this piece of information to the family when he became seriously ill.

“When we got to the hospital, James revealed that his friends at school poured a substance into his sobolo drink”, she said.

Watch the video below

