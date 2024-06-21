type here...
He was beating me and chopping ladies ruff-ruff – Liha Miller exposes Patapaa plus deep secrets (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Patapaa

Patapaa’s now estranged wife, Liha Miller has accused the Swedru-based artist of physically abusing him during their marriage period.

As alleged by Liha Miller during a live TikTok interview, despite Patapaa’s portrayal to the world that he was a loving and caring husband, he was a real beast at home.

According to Liha Miller in the course of the interview, Patpaa used turned her into a punching bag at home.

She continued that, she used to cry most of the time but chose to keep things to herself to save Patapaa from public disgrace.

Aside from beating her, Patapaa was also a serial cheat who was sleeping with other women without protection.

Liha shared that, she divorced Patapaa because she was afraid of contracting an STI from him due to his promiscuous lifestyle.

Liha Miller’s accusations against Patapaa follow after the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker’s most recent interview with Angel TV – Where he insisted he was still married to Liha.

In the course of the interview, Patapaa asserted that Liha forced him to marry her.

He further claimed that Liha was wowed by his fame reason she coerced him to marry her without his genuine affection for her.

