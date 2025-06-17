He was drunk, I have not taken them seriously- King Asu B reacts to Ghana Drunkard Association’s warning to the president

A staunch member of the “Rash Hour” team, King Asu B has swept the cries of the Ghana Drunkard Association under the canopy.

King Asu B, reacting to the message sent by the aforementioned association to the first gentleman of Ghana said that he sees no sense in their message.

Speaking on the recent episode of the “Rash Hour” show, King Asu B stated that he has carefully listened to the president of the association’s speech, and can boldly state that he has not taken them seriously.

Even though he was not at the scene, King Asu B believes that he thinks as at the time the president was speaking, he might have even drunk, the reason why he spewed nonsense.

