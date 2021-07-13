type here...
Head of Ghana Statistical Service suffers stroke on live TV

By Lizbeth Brown
Professor Samuel Kobina Annim
The head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Professor Samuel Kobina Annim suffered a stroke on live TV while addressing the public on the ongoing Population and Housing Census exercise.

In a video sighted by GhPage.com, Professor Annim went speechless and later began to stammer on stage while speaking to the audience.

He was swiftly attended to by some people at the event and was later rushed to the hospital.

The head of the GSS is currently receiving treatment at an unknown facility.

Watch video below;

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim was appointed as Government Statistician in 2019 and assumed duty on 1st March 2019.

The appointment of Prof. Annim by President Akufo-Addo was recommended by the Public Services Commission.

Source:Ghpage

