The deadly coronavirus has once again taken the life of another big man in the country in the person of Mr. Kwesi Twum who happens to be the Head of Health, Safety, Security And Environment at the Ministry of Energy dies of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by close family and friends who requested for privacy in this tough time.

See photo below:

Kwesi Twum

Kwesi Twum’s death comes days after Joshua Kyeremeh National Security Coordinator passed on from Covid with kidney complications as a trigger.

As it stands now, the Ghana Health Service(GHS) has warned that the new variant of the coronavirus is 80 times more deadly than the first wave which came in the system last year.