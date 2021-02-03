- Advertisement -

Information we are picking has it that the head of Human Resource at Prudential Bank has reportedly died of the deadly COVID-19.

The HR who has been identied Naa Adoley Ankrah died at the Nyaho Clinic yesterday.

According to the family member who spoke to the media, she contracted the deadly after going for a brother’s 50th birthday party..

It continued the father of the HR died last Monday 1st February, 2021 after also contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased is also in critical condition receiving treatment.

This COVID-19 cases is getting serious and we urge all our readers to mask up and take all the safety protocols very serious.