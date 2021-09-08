Headmaster who assaulted student at Jachie-Pramso SHS interdicted

- Advertisement -

The Headmaster of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School, Francis Donkor has been interdicted following his assault on a final year female student.

According to a Facebook post by the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Francis Donkor has been ordered to hand over the Administration and Management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.

This was after he was summoned by the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate to commence investigations into the matter.

The post by GES reads; “Update on Jachie Pramso SHS caning. Mr. Francis Donkor, Headmaster of Jachie Pramso SHS has been interdicted effective 7th September 2021 pending investigations into the alleged caning of a student. He has been directed to hand over Administration and Management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education”.

See post below;

This comes after a final year student of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School suffered serious wounds on her back after she was severely lashed by the headmaster.

The student known as Mary Amoako Gabriel explained that she was beaten by the headmaster on her back for giving her jacket to a colleague whose shirt was seized by the headmaster.