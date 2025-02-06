type here...
Headmaster of Piina SHS intercepted for allegedly smuggling food meant for students

Piina SHS
Piina SHS

A shocking incident has unfolded in the Lambussie district of the Upper West Region of Ghana, where the headmaster of Piina Senior High School (SHS) was intercepted by a group of youth for allegedly smuggling food meant for students.

According to eyewitnesses, the headmaster was caught red-handed by the youth while attempting to transport the food items, which were intended for the students of Piina SHS, out of the school premises.

The vehicle used for the alleged smuggling has been impounded and is currently parked at the Lambussie district police station.

The incident has sparked outrage among the community, with many expressing disappointment and concern over the alleged actions of the headmaster.

The smuggling of food meant for students is a serious offence, and if found guilty, the headmaster could face severe consequences.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education have been notified of the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged smuggling.

Watch the video below:

