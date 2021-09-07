- Advertisement -

The Headmaster of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (JAPASS) has found himself on the wrong side of the law after viciously assaulting a female final year student for disrespecting him.

According to reports, the final year student identified as Mary Amoako gave her jacket to a male colleague who was punished by the headmaster for not wearing the prescribed uniform.

In an interview, Mary who is a General Art student disclosed that the headmaster seized her colleague’s shirt and ordered him to go to the dormitory half-naked.

Mary then offered her jacket to the boy after the headmaster left with his shirt which infuriated him.

The angry headmaster then gave severe lashes to Mary on her back which led to serious bruises.

“Last week Thursday, we were in class and our headmaster was about to punish my colleague for dressing inappropriately, so I gave him my jacket to cover up his indecent dressing. Then the headmaster asked me to go to his office and wait for him, he later came to the office and beat me viciously. Now I can’t even concentrate or learn because I’m traumatized. I haven’t been able to go to college since the incident and I’m afraid it will harm me”, Mary revealed.

See photos below;

Some Ghanaians have described the headmaster’s act as terrible and called on the Ghana Education Service to take action against him.

Read some comments below;

Tony Kwofie wrote; “We send our children to school to get academic knowledge good morals and change in attitudes for the better This poor girl exhibited good good morals and attitudes while the headmaster displayed wickedness and resentment. He shouldn’t have deprived the Male student of his uniform to go half naked. GES should give him the sack he is not fit to be in the education sector”.

Afia Adiepena added ; “He is not correct. This an abuse and not discipline”

Smalls Masalah Vuittoh commented; “Too bad & Ghana education should discipline the headmaster very well”.

Kwabena Ofori-Panin had this to say; “She deserves punishment alright but not maltreatment or violence as shown here”.

Don Ashes added; “Even a Convicted Criminal does not deserve this, how much more a Student? If the girl was my relative, this means War”.