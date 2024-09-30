Cynthia Anim, the headmistress of Aburi Girls SHS, has passed on in Rome where she visited for an educational workshop.

Cynthia Anim was a passionate educator known for her efforts to improve the quality of secondary education in Ghana. She was attending an international workshop aimed at raising educational standards when the sad incident occurred.

Rev. E.A. Asiedu, Chairman of the School’s Board of Governors, issued an official statement expressing the deep sadness felt by students, faculty, and parents. He described Mrs. Anim as a committed leader whose vision and efforts considerably contributed to Aburi Girls Senior High School’s academic success.

A statement from the school reads; “With the sure hope of the resurrection, we regret to inform all members of the community about the sad and distressing news of our Headmistress, Mrs. Cynthia Anim,” he said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and the entire Aburi Girls Senior High School community.”

In light of this significant loss, an emergency board meeting has been scheduled for Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. in the school’s Boardroom. The meeting will focus on discussing arrangements and planning the way forward after Mrs. Anim’s passing, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire the school’s mission.