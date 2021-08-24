Headphones are designed by the devil to block your progress in life – Bishop Oyedepo

- Advertisement -

Bishop David Oyedepo, a popular Nigerian clergyman and televangelist, argued in a new sermon that earphones are specially meant to stifle people’s advancement in life.

According to him, this occurrence denies Christians access to listen to God and that is how Satan takes advantage of the situation to lead them down a path of doom.

During the sermon, he said: “We live in a very rowdy time. Young generation, please listen to me. All these things you plug in your ear is to block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.

No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets. Noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.

We had a situation in South Korea, I saw it in one publication. Now 10,000 Churches were said to close down within 10 years, an average of 1,000 Churches per year.

Why? Children, young people will sit down in Church (with earphones): don’t hear nothing Sir.

He continued that, in fact, Service would end, we were told and they won’t know until they look around and see there is nobody around. Then they will leave. It is as terrible as that.

The devil wants to destroy the fate of the future generation. Very soon, he wants to wipe away the Bible hard copy from your hand so you can be browsing nonsense even in Church. Nonsense in Church.

You will think they are writing what you are saying? No.

(Demonstrates someone busy on a mobile device), he hears Amen, (echoes) Amen (absentmindedly).”