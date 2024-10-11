Headucator exposes trumu-trumu pastors who chop his backside

In a revealing episode on the Rants & Bants podcast, controversial Ghanaian transgender activist, known as “Headucator,” opened up about his intriguing and unconventional relationships with several pastors.

Headucator who’s known for his bold personality, shared deep details of his experiences.

He opened up about his romantic affairs with top men of God and also described some peculiar behaviour of some pastors he has slept with.

According to him, one of the most bizarre encounters involved a pastor who, after their intimate moments, would start praying fervently in tongues at dawn.



Headucator humorously questioned whether he was the “wizard” he was praying against.

In addition to the awkward post-relationship prayers, he revealed that many of these pastors contacted him using ghost accounts on social media.

And the reason is they want to keep their interactions discreet.

These revelations have fueled public interest in the hidden lives of prominent religious leaders.