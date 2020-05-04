- Advertisement -

The head pastor of The Voice of the Ark Church, Pastor Rabi has revealed how he healed the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko after undergoing four operations.

According to Pastor Rabi, he met the late actor through a Ghanaian director based in Germany known as Pepe who informed him about Bernard Nyarko’s illness.

The man of God revealed that Bernard Nyarko later contacted him and explained to him what he was going through.

Pastor Rabi further stated that after their conversation, it was revealed to him by God that Bernard has been spiritually attacked due to his expertise in the movie industry.

He claimed he had this conversation with Bernard Nyarko in November 2019 where the actor informed him that he had undergone 4 surgeries but to no avail.

Pastor Rabi added that he later visited Bernard Nyarko at Tema where he was able to heal him within a week.

“I met him in a critical condition but with God’s direction, I was able to heal him within a week. I later instructed his family to bring him to my house after he informed me about a tube that had to be removed through another operation but they failed to heed to my instructions.

Few days to his demise, his sister contacted me and informed me that her brother was in a critical condition again. I was infuriated and told them that they never appreciated my efforts after all I had done for them and questioned them as to why to failed to bring him to my house as I had instructed”, Pastor Rabi disclosed.

Listen to the interview below;

According to Pastor Rabi, after news of his demise hit the airwaves he wasn’t surprised because he knew this was going to happen after his family failed to adhere to his instructions.

The man of God averred that Bernard Nyarko’s family disregarded him and their ungratefulness led to his death.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after battling a short illness.