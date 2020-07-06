Health-experts-warn-EC-to-suspend-Voter's-registration-Exercise

- Advertisement -

A group of Ghanaian health professionals has for another time written to the Electoral Commission (EC) to halt the ongoing voter registration exercise which is believed to have contributed to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to reports sighted on dailymailgh, about 221 health workers have observed that the unwanted deaths in the country due to the virus, will reduce when the exercise is halted.

Per the letter to EC, the group states, “Pause the mass registration, figure out safer ways of carrying it out and prevent Ghana from suffering potentially thousands of deaths or continue with the exercise in this form and be remembered by posterity as a leader who supervised an exercise that allowed for the loss of multiple lives,”

The health professional including doctors, nurses, lab technicians among others, had initially appealed to the EC warning against the rollout of the mass registration for Voter ID cards over fears of coronavirus death increase.

According to them, the Ghanaian people together with EC have disregarded the coronavirus safety protocols in the exercise, and that is a contributing factor to the current public health crisis in the country.

The health professionals have also advised the Commission must develop more protected ways of conducting the exercise to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Read full details of the letter below: