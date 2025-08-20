type here...
Health minister calls for the arrest of Ralph; more details

By Mzta Churchill

The health minister of Ghana, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has called for the arrest of social media activist, Ralph Saint Williams.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, the minister disclosed that he visited the Ridge Hospital following the sad incident.

According to the minister, he had the chance to meet with Ralph, however, due to reasons best known to him, they could not speak for a long time.

Answering whether he approves of what Ralph did, the minister stated that he had asked the law to take its due course.

He noted that, with his involvement, Ralph was invited to the police station to be interrogated so that if possible, he could also tell his side of the story.

The minister stated emphatically that should Ralph be found guilty, there is no other option but to pay for the crime he has committed.

Meanwhile, Ralph has been captured in an undisclosed location, cursing the nurse who stayed that he asked them to leave every patient to attend to him alone, after which he beat them.

