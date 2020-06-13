Health Minister’s wife test positive for Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s minister of Health together with his wife have both tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus.

A source who confirmed the information said the Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre for the last one week now.

The information available also indicates that the Minister contracted the virus after his wife and son were both admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of UGMC.

Mr Agyemang Manu would be the first high profile official in Ghana to have contracted the virus after two MPs were also confirmed positive a few weeks ago.

On Friday, the Mayor for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kobina Kurentsir Sam, also died from coronavirus.

A close aide to the mayor in an interview with Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan stated that his former Boss died of COVID-19.

The death of the mayor came a few weeks after his personal driver tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Mayor’s driver who’s name was unknown was put into isolation but the mayor continued to report to work despite calls for him to self-isolate.