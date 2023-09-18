- Advertisement -

A former signee of Naira Marley‘s record label Malians identified as Tori Keeche is on a rampage on social media and revealing some secrets about the label.

According to Tori in a series of posts on her Instastories, she is no longer part of the Marlians label and those attacking her on her other account can continue.

Tori explained that she came to that conclusion after she accidentally heard Naira Marley and other members of the gang planning to attack the late Mohbad.

She also in the post mentioned names and called them out to explain their side of the story for their numerous fans to know the truth surrounding the death of Mohbad.

See posts below:

In other news, Tori Keeche has recorded a video debunking making such comments on social media claiming the account is fake and she has no idea what is on that page.