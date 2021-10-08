type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFind a place in your heart to forgive me – Adu Safowaah...
Entertainment

Find a place in your heart to forgive me – Adu Safowaah apologizes to Nana Aba

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Finally, Adu Safowaa has come to her senses and rendered an unqualified apology to Nana Aba Anamoah for dragging her into a mess over boyfriend saga.

Adu Sarfowaa on social media asked Nana Aba Anamoah to find a place in her heart to forgive her as she has no business with her in any way neither is she chasing her boyfriend.

In her apology statement, she claimed that whatever she said on her page about Nana Aba Anamoah was taken out of context.

This is what she wrote on her Instagram Page;

This apology comes after Adu Sarfowaa was arrested by Nana Doe, an alledged boyfriend of Nana Aba Anamoah days ago.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
100 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News