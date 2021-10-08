Find a place in your heart to forgive me – Adu Safowaah apologizes to Nana Aba

- Advertisement -

Finally, Adu Safowaa has come to her senses and rendered an unqualified apology to Nana Aba Anamoah for dragging her into a mess over boyfriend saga.

Adu Sarfowaa on social media asked Nana Aba Anamoah to find a place in her heart to forgive her as she has no business with her in any way neither is she chasing her boyfriend.

In her apology statement, she claimed that whatever she said on her page about Nana Aba Anamoah was taken out of context.

This is what she wrote on her Instagram Page;

This apology comes after Adu Sarfowaa was arrested by Nana Doe, an alledged boyfriend of Nana Aba Anamoah days ago.