Heartbreaking scenes from Sir John’s hometown as people throng in front of his house to mourn

The death of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie popularly as known Sir John, former NPP General Secretary has come as a shocker to all Ghanaians most especially the New Patriotic Party and relatives.

READ ALSO: NPP Sir John is dead

The news about his death went viral in a few seconds after he was confirmed dead at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit -ICU-.

Relatives and residents in his home town, Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region gathered in front of his house to wail and cry as they mourned their hero.

READ ALSO: I will miss my good friend Sir John; Rest in peace- Dr. Bawumia mourns

In a video sighted that captured the sad and heartbreaking scenes from his hometown, some women were heard weeping uncontrollably.

Others also gave good attestations about the late NPP former General Secretary and how he used to help people in the community.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The News broke on late Wednesday night, 1st July 2020 that Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie popularly known as Sir John had died.

According to the reports, Sir John who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission died at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The reports explained that Sir John died from the deadly COVID-19 after being admitted a day before.

READ ALSO: Delay mourns after the sudden death of Sir John

Sir John was the NPP General secretary from 2010 to 2014. He also served as head of legal service for the Ghana National Petroleum Commission and later the acting deputy director for the same GNPC.