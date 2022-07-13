Heartbreaking video of physically-challenged man doing menial job goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video has gone viral of a physically challenged man doing a menial job, breaking the hearts of many.

As a disabled man who was relying on crutches to walk, it was quite odd for him to be lifting blocks at a construction site for a fee.

In the video, the disabled man is seen struggling to lift the blocks to and fro. Due to harsh economic conditions and the lack of support, the man had no option but to go out there and work hard for his bread.

He did not allow his condition to bar him although he would have wished he was not working so hard to fend for himself in that situation.

The video has broken the hearts of many as many call for immediate intervention.