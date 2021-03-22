type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Heartbroken guy jumps into a Polytank after a breakup with girlfriend
Lifestyle

Heartbroken guy jumps into a Polytank after a breakup with girlfriend

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Heartbroken guy polytank breakup
Heartbroken guy polytank breakup
- Advertisement -

A video spotted on social media shows a guy doing something really weird after a breakup with his girlfriend.

The gentleman completely grief-stricken by how things turned out decided to hop into a Polytank.

Going by the nickname Exodus, the guy in question was so heartbroken that he had to jump into a polytank that had water running into it to cool off.

Laying in the tank he could not hold back his tears as a friend of his captured the whole thing on camera.

His friend could be heard asking him why he would go so far just because a girl broke up with him, and threatened to make him go viral for his weirdness.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

From the scene you could tell that they were students but the particular school where the incident happened is unknown.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
6.7mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News