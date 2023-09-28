- Advertisement -

A heartless stepmother has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for killing her stepson.

According to a source, this unfortunate incident happened in Ikotun, Lagos and the stepmother allegedly killed the boy because he was constantly disturbing her.

It continued that due to that, the stepmother has been subjecting the boy to various forms of punishment with the recent one leading to his death.

The source went ahead to state that the stepmother after realizing what she had done tried to dispose of the corpse but luck eluded her as she was spotted by a neighbour.

The neighbour raised an alarm in the area which got the stepmother arrested by the neighbours before the police were called in to take her into their custody.

The video associated with the story shows the corpse of the young boy being carried out from their room and the neighbours complaining about some of the actions of the stepmother.

