Hearts of Oak coach Papic confirm interest in signing Ronaldo and Messi

Coach of Ghanaian football club Accra Hearts of Oak, Costa Papic has not ruled out having the two most greatest footballers currently in the World Ronaldo and Messi in his team.

Whiles the greatest rivals of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko have signed an unknown Brazilian footballer Fabio Gama, Accra Hearts of Oak seems worried wanting to match and even better that by bringing in the two superstars.

Costa Papic speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM said they have enquired about the availabillity of the superstars though the feedback was negative.

For Ronaldo Papic stated that according to his checks the Juventus superstar is not interested in playing in Ghana.



“Whichever player I want that is not the issue. I want Messi, but unfortunately, he is not available and I tried Ronaldo and he told me he cannot come”, he said.

The coach of the Accra based football club expressed his plans for the transfer window as the pressure keep mounting on his team to sign top quality players who can make Hearts of Oak challenge for the Ghana Premier league.

“It is not about what I want and it is not about what we need, it is all about available players. I cannot do anything if the player is not available.



“Let’s not joke about it, try to understand what is going on. If the player is free and is fitting to the style, fitting the level of the club, in that case, we are going to sign him but if we don’t find that kind of player, we are going to continue with the available players,” He added.