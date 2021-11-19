“Heaven and Hell don’t exist” Kwame A Plus argues

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of “The People’s Movement”, Kwame A Plus has dropped a very controversial opinion about the existence of Heaven and Hell.

In line with the controversial political critic’s submissions, the belief of spiritual regions known as Heaven and Hell is essentially a fable with no substance.

Heaven, according to A-Plus, is just a collection of clouds that generate rain and has nothing to do with the afterlife.

During an interview with blogger Sammy Kay, A-Plus declared that he does not believe in a place called Heaven where he will walk on gold or a place called hell where he will suffer eternally when he dies.

He went on to suggest that anyone who believes in a location called Heaven in the afterlife where saints will rejoice and sing praises to God can die now and go there because it sounds more pleasant than earth.

Meanwhile, many religious people most especially Christians believe that there’s going to be a judgement day where the righteous will be sent to Heaven and sinners thrown into Hell to perish with Satan.