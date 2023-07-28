- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has sparked controversy after taking to her Instagram page to reveal that she has not had intimacy for the last 7 years.

The movie star disclosed this while sharing a selfie where she wore a brown wig cap, with her moisturized face glowing brightly.

According to Nancy Iheme, due to lack of intercourse, she doesn’t even know how to kiss anymore.

In her words: “I have not had sêx in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again…”

Her post has been welcomed with reactions from netizens who seem to be in shock over her statements.

This is due to the fact that the actress’ lifestyle on social media somewhat does not depict her statements.