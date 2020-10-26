I can’t help Waakye because he’s a strong NPP supporter – A-Plus

Kwame A Plus since he exited from the NPP has not liked anything/anyone from the party.

In his latest interview with Ola Michael he said the ruling NPP party had disappointed the nation so much he had settled on the reality that both the NDC and the NPP had little to provide.

He revealed he is no longer a member of the NPP because he realized they were no different from the NDC government he battered so much during their tenure.

However, in a new post by the controversial musician turned politician, he has good plans to help actor, Waakye but what is withholding him from helping the actor is because he’s a strong NPP supporter.

The main reason for not wanting to extend a helping and to the veteran actor comes on the background of the NPP failing to come to the aid of one of their strong celebrity figures who has stood by them campaigning.

According to Kwame Asare Obeng otherwise known as A-Plus, NPP party has been stealing state money, therefore, he doesn’t fathom why they can’t help their sick supporter.

His post reads;

A Plus post

Meanwhile, news broke the Veteran actor and comedian Prince Yawson, popularly known by showbiz name, Waakye, has been sick for a long while now.

And somewhere in August that the actor had recovered from his illness but was refused exit from the hospital because he was yet to pay his bills in full.

However, he was discharged as rapper C-Real presumably covered all the hospital bills.