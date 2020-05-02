Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com reported about the sudden demise of popular actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko a few minutes ago.

Prior to his death, he had the chance to preach to a congregation and these were last words we all can remember him with.

He said; “Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die”

Ghpage.com is on checks to bring to you the real cause of his demise. Stay with us for more.

He shall forever be remembered for his great style of acting. The whole of the Ghana acting fraternity has been hit hard with the news of his demise.

Rest in Peace. Rest in the bosom of the Lord.