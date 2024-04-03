Henry has been blackmailing me since 2019- Serwaa Amihere

- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere, through her friend, Bempah has confirmed that there is an iota of truth in the leaked video.

In a self-recorded video sighted by Ghpage.com, Bempah claims he has spoken with Serwaa Amihere after the video leak.

According to Bempah, Serwaa Amihere has told him that Henry was her boyfriend but due to reasons best known to them, they separated.

Serwaa claims following the breakup, Henry has been using her half-naked video to blackmail her.

She disclosed that since 2019, Henry has been collecting money from her, saying that refusal to pay would make him leak the videos.

Serwaa noted that she paid the money for some time but along the way, she felt there was no need paying so she stopped, which made Henry leak the videos.