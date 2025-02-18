The one-time boyfriend of award-winning presenter Serwaa Amihere, Henry Fitz, has called out his friend who was also his best man at his wedding for getting him arrested.

In a series of posts on his timeline, he disclosed that his friend identified as Nana Obeng Kweku Ananse aka Alhaji Bank reported him to the police and he had to stay in police custody for almost two months.

According to Mr Fitz, he had loaned an amount of $100,000 to Kweku Ananse to invest in his business but it has been months and he has refused to pay back the said amount which he said doesn’t belong to him.

He continued that out of frustration he sent out some threatening text messages to him to get him to pay back the money but his best man instead of paying the money rather reported him to the police and got him arrested.

Mr Fitz didn’t end there as he came back with another post to disclose that before giving Kweku Ananse the $100,000 he had already invested $740,000 into his businesses out of which Kweku Ananse only paid $185,000.

Explaining further he mentioned that he is not after that money but all that he needed was the $100,000 he borrowed to him to invest in his business.

