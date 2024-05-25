type here...
Henry Fitz promises to go hard and deep on his ex-girlfriend Serwaa Amihere

By Qwame Benedict
The alleged ex-boyfriend of GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, Mr Fitz has promised to take the shine off Medikal and Fella Makafui if the presenter and her friends go ahead with their plans.

Henry Fitz who became popular after his leaked tape with Serwaa Amihere surfaced on social media is unhappy with the turn of events.

In a post on his official Instagram handle, he has vowed to drop all the chats and recordings he has with Serwaa Amihere and her colleagues if they push him to the wall.

According to him, he has heard that the police are in the coming days are planning to declare him a wanted person because he failed to sign an agreement letter brought to him.

He claims that the letter brought before him is meant to save Serwaa’s reputation and brand adding that he won’t be intimidated into signing the said letter.

