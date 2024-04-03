Henry proposed and chopped Serwaa Amihere the same day- close source reveals

- Advertisement -

A new piece of information has emerged following the release of GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere’s leak.

Rumors surrounding the video are that the two were in a serious relationship some years back.

In a new development, Serwaa Amihere and Henry were never in a relationship as the duo has subtly made netizens believe.

According to the new information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere attended Henry’s wedding ceremony.

The report went on to state categorically that it was at Henry’s wedding that Serwaa Amihere and Henry met for the very first time.

It added that Henry upon seeing Serwaa Amihere got attracted to her and proposed to her on his wedding day, which Serwaa accepted.

It concluded that the duo had a good time at that time, however, the video was taken the following day of the wedding.