“Her Excellency” – Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts her customized Range Rover (Photos)

Actress and television show host Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to the internet to flaunt her customized Range Rover.

The respected and celebrated actress who already has a fleet of expensive cars has added another automobile to her collection.

Arguably, Nana Ama Mcbrown is amongst the top 3 female celebrities in the country at the moment hence splashing $92,000 on a car is a chicken change for her.

The mother of one is a true celebrity and not the wannabees who borrow clothes, shoes and other accessories just to post on the internet to deceive their fans.

Check out the photos below to know more…