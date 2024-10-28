GhPageEntertainmentHer Result Will Be In On November 32nd- Charlie Dior Mocks Adu...
Her Result Will Be In On November 32nd- Charlie Dior Mocks Adu Safowaa Over Guinness World Results

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian socialite and host of the fashion review program, Charlie Dior has pulled the legs of media personality, Adu Safowaa.

This comes after the latter took to her official social media pages to engage with her fans with regards to her Guinness World Record result.

Adu Safowaa said in her post that, her fans should sweep any news about her results under the canopy because there is no iota of truth in such speculations.

According to her, the result is not yet in, however, she asked her fans to hasten to be patient because plans are far advanced towards the release of her result.

She disclosed that she always feels extremely happy anytime news of her attempt as well as the release of the result of her attempt comes to mind.

Reacting to this, Charlie Dior chose violence over peace as she decided to take Adu Safowaa to the cleaners.

Simy put Charlie Dior wrote “The result will be in on November 32”, a post to imply that nothing good will come out from Adu Safoeas’attempt.

Meanwhile, Adu Safowaa is yet to reply Charlie Dior.

