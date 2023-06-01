Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Dr Norbert Atodio, a herbalist from Ghana, announced his father’s funeral on Facebook Live and proceeded to bury him in a Toyota Corolla.

Dr Norbert Atodio posted on Facebook the days before his father’s funeral that he would be burying his deceased father in Navrongo in a Toyota Corolla.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly, and National Security contacted him after the video went viral to warn him that doing so would be against the law and that he shouldn’t even consider doing so.

Fast forward to Saturday, when Dr Norbert Atodio disregarded the state institutions’ warning and buried his deceased father in a Toyota Corolla.

He placed his father’s body in the front passenger seat, had a driver steer the vehicle into a large cemetery, and then sealed it with concrete and iron rods.

He claims that his father held a special place in his heart and that doing this is the best way to bid him farewell.

For his expertise in herbal medicine, Dr Norbert Atodio is well-known in Northern Ghana.

Dr Norbert Atodio is currently untraceable because state officials are in search of him so they can bring him to justice.

