Evangelist Diana Asamoah a gospel singer has warned members of the Life Assembly Worship Center founded by Osofo Kyiri Abosom to stop attending their church.

According to her, Osofo Kyiri Abosom is a herbalist and not a man of God as he portrays himself to the world.

Her comments come after the popular man of God in his recent interview with Delay reiterated that he doesn’t believe in the Bible which is a good book for Christians.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom mentioned that the Holy Bible is an ordinary book which contains no power as some Christians believe.

He disclosed that even though he uses the Bible, he only uses it as a reference book so his church members who believe in it can relate to what he is talking about.

The preacher who was in the news recently over his marital issue disclosed in the interview that most of the stories in the Bible are all fake and not authentic and hence doesn’t see the reason why he should believe in such a book.

Following this comment from him, Evangelist Diana Asamoah bashed him stating that after watching the interview, all she can say is that Kyiri Abosom is a herbalist.

According to her, she wondered why a pastor can sit on National Television and openly say he doesn’t believe in the Bible which is to guide Christians.

She backed her comment with some Bible quotations and further warned people who are church members to stop attending the church because he won’t lead them to Heaven as every pastor is supposed to do.

Watch the video below:

