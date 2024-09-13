Here 10 interesting facts about Kennedy Agyapong you never knew; No.5 will shock you

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent Ghanaian politician, businessman, and member of parliament, is known for his outspoken nature and charismatic personality.

Here are some interesting facts about him:

Long-Serving Member of Parliament: Kennedy Agyapong has been a Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency since 2000, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His long tenure makes him one of the most influential and vocal figures in Ghanaian politics.

Business Tycoon: Beyond politics, Agyapong is a successful businessman with investments in various sectors, including media, real estate, and transportation.

He owns Oman FM, Net 2 TV, and Ash FM, among other businesses, which have solidified his status as a powerful media mogul in Ghana.

Controversial Figure: Known for his blunt and sometimes controversial statements, Agyapong has often been in the news for his outspoken critiques of fellow politicians, public figures, and even his party members.

His fearless approach to speaking his mind has made him both admired and criticized.

Philanthropist: Despite his tough public persona, Kennedy Agyapong is also known for his philanthropy.

He has funded various community projects, including educational scholarships, health initiatives, and infrastructure development in his constituency and beyond.

Presidential Aspirations: In 2024, Kennedy Agyapong officially announced his intention to run for president under the New Patriotic Party ticket, marking a significant step in his political career and adding a new dimension to his already influential role in Ghanaian politics.

Family Life: Kennedy Agyapong is a father to many children and has often spoken about his pride in his large family.

Despite his busy political and business life, he maintains a close relationship with his children, some of whom are also involved in his businesses.

Advocate for Free Speech: Agyapong is a strong advocate for free speech and often uses his media platforms to express his views on national issues.

His media empire plays a significant role in shaping public opinion in Ghana.

Education: Agyapong studied at Fordham University in New York, where he obtained a degree in Business Administration.

His educational background has played a significant role in his approach to both business and politics.

Legal Battles: Throughout his career, Kennedy Agyapong has been involved in numerous legal battles, including defamation suits and public spats with other politicians.

These legal issues have often kept him in the headlines.

Health and Fitness Enthusiast: Despite his busy schedule, Agyapong is known to be conscious of his health and fitness.

He frequently shares insights about his healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of exercise and a balanced diet.