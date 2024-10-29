Here are some 5 intresting facts about Akua Donkor you never knew

Confirmed reports gathered by GhPage.com suggest that Maame Akua Donkor, flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has passed away.

Currently, the details of her death have not been made public as her family is yet to officially react to the news.

Before her passing, Akua Donkor had expressed plans to sue John Dramani Mahama, NDC’s presidential candidate, over what she perceived as derogatory remarks about her qualifications during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra.

She strongly voiced her objections to the alleged comments.

Key Facts About Akua Donkor: Ghana’s Trailblazing Political Leader

READ ALSO: She died at Ridge Hospital; More details about Akua Donkor’s death pops up

Akua Donkor

Early Life and Background: In February 1952 Akua Donkor was born in Afigya Kwabre district and later raised in Heman, Ghana. She worked all her life as a cocoa farmer. She had no formal education but remained driven to uplift rural communities.

Political Ambitions: In 2012, she founded the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), aiming to become Ghana’s first female president and the first woman to run for the position.

-- AD --

Challenges in Politics: Donkor faced disqualification by Ghana’s Electoral Commission in both 2012 and 2016 due to technical issues, yet she remained resolute in her mission.

Legacy: Her determination to enter Ghana’s political landscape without formal education or traditional backing made her an enduring symbol of persistence and ambition in Ghanaian politics.

Death: Akua Donkor passed away at age 72, reportedly at Ridge Hospital in Accra, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and dedication to rural advocacy.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Akua Donkor reported dead