Interesting facts about Cheddar’s running mate Dr Maryam Esaka you never knew

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Maryam Esaka

The New Force Political movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has officially announced Dr. Maryam Esaka Kriese as his running mate for the upcoming elections.

In a groundbreaking decision, Cheddar has chosen a woman with an impressive academic and leadership background to complement his vision for the country’s future.

Check out some interesting facts about Dr Maryam you never knew…

Running Mate: Dr. Kriese has been officially announced as Nana Kwame Bediako’s running mate for the upcoming elections. Bediako is the leader of the New Force Political movement.

Academic Background: She holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana.

Advanced Studies: Dr. Kriese pursued advanced degrees abroad, focusing on development studies, gender issues, and African studies.

Professional Role: She is a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Areas of Expertise: Dr. Kriese is known for her contributions to higher education and her expertise in development studies, gender issues, and African studies.

Research and Teaching: She is actively involved in research, teaching, and curriculum development at UPSA.

Advocacy: Dr. Kriese is recognized for her work on critical national economic matters and her efforts to promote gender and development progress in Ghana.

Source:GHpage

