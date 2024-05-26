type here...
Here Is How Lilwin’s Accident Occurred

By Musah Abdul
Lilwin admitted at Komfo Anokye; 'Speaks' for the first time after the gory accident

Kumawood actor who doubles as a movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a near fatal accident yesterday, May 25.

Per an eye witness, the actor was from Amakom round about heading towards to Asawase, as he was embarking on a radio tour.

Lilwin, who seemed to be in a rush decided to overtake a Vitz car which was driven by a woman, but sadly, collided with a Santa car.

The actor, as well as his body guard and the car was badly affected.

On the other hand, the man who was driving the Santa car, as well as his young child was also badly affected.

Following the accident, the actor cum musician was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he received treatment.

Meanwhile, Ghpage.com is following the story, to find out about the current condition of the man and his young child.

Source:Gh Page

