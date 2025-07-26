type here...
Here is what Daddy Lumba’s family say about his funeral

By Mzta Churchill
The family of Daddy Lumba has answered questions with regards to the funeral ceremony of the late musician.

Part of a communique released by the family which confirmed the death of the musician reads “Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon, whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience”.

Speaking on the funeral arrangements of the late musician, the family stated that plans are far advanced towards the release of the funeral details.

“Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days”.

Meanwhile, the family has asked that “During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief”.

