Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

By Mzta Churchill
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba

Following his death, the simple question netizens continue to ponder over is the cause of death of Daddy Lumba.

In a communique released by the family of the veteran musician signed by the counsel of the family, Fati Yallah Esq, Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025.

“With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana’s beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba”.

According to the family, Daddy Lumba died after he battled a short illness that he couldn’t survive.

Meanwhile, the family did not state the precise sickness the deceased musician suffered that claimed his life.

“Who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness”, part of the statement released by the family reads.

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

