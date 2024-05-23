type here...
Entertainment

Here is why Fella Makafui packed out of Medikal’s house

By Musah Abdul

The reason why actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui packed out of medikal’s house has finally been revealed.

Fella Makafui decided to pack out of Medikal’s house after a back-and-forth regarding who owned that building.

Following a video that went viral which had Fella Makafui packing out of the building, netizens questioned why the actress suddenly packed out of the house.

Well, Ghanaian blogger, Thosecalled Celebs has disclosed why Fella Makafui decided to pack out of the house she claims she built with Medikal.

The blogger claims Fella moved out to get her peace of mind but that doesn’t change anything else about the battle for ownership of the home.

Source:Ghpage

