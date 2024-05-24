Here’s a tall list of all the expensive cars Fella Makafui owns

Audi A8

In 2018, Ghanaian rapper, Medikal bought a new car (Audi A8) to surprise Fella Makafui, after his sugar daddy seized the cars he bought for the actress.

In a viral video that went viral on social media, Medikal with some of his friends were seen at Fella’s workplace to surprise her with the car, AudiA8, customized in Fella’s name.

According to checks online, Audi A8 costs between US$3,995.00 to US$79,995.00

2.Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

In January this year, the mother of one took to her to outdoor her new ride.

“Just got myself a new toy. 2024 already looking good !??? #biggestfella #hardworkpays,” she captioned photos of her standing by her car.

Her fans and followers trooped into the comment section to congratulate her on her newest acquisition.

The Toyota Landcruiser Prado is available from $62,830 to $87,468 for the 2024 range of models in SUV body types.

3. Mercedes Benz

In March 2020, Fella Makafui received a huge gift from her now ex-husband Medikal just two weeks after their much-publicised wedding.



It was a brand-new Mercedes Benz with a customised number plate and an AMG Business logo embossed on the car’s guard.

