Here’s how Jackie Appiah’s million dollar mansion at Trassaco caught fire

Last night, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah’s luxurious mansion caught fire due to an electrical fault caused by recent power outages.

As reported, the unfortunate incident occurred while the award-winning actress was out of town, and she is currently unaware of the situation.

The fire was captured in a viral video shared by a concerned neighbour who could be heard pleading for the Ghana National Fire Service to intervene and quench it before it caused further damage.

The video has since sparked widespread concern among fans and well-wishers of the actress.

As we all know, Jackie Appiah’s mansion symbolizes her hard work and success in the entertainment industry because she spent 15 years on its construction.