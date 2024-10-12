GhPageNewsHere's how Jackie Appiah's million dollar mansion at Trassaco caught fire
News

Here’s how Jackie Appiah’s million dollar mansion at Trassaco caught fire

By Armani Brooklyn
Jackie Appiah

Last night, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah’s luxurious mansion caught fire due to an electrical fault caused by recent power outages.

As reported, the unfortunate incident occurred while the award-winning actress was out of town, and she is currently unaware of the situation.

Jackie Appiah flaunts her over $36k Hermes Kelly bag (Video)

The fire was captured in a viral video shared by a concerned neighbour who could be heard pleading for the Ghana National Fire Service to intervene and quench it before it caused further damage.

The video has since sparked widespread concern among fans and well-wishers of the actress.

As we all know, Jackie Appiah’s mansion symbolizes her hard work and success in the entertainment industry because she spent 15 years on its construction.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
76 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways