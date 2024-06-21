Here’s Mcbrown’s reaction as Maxwell serves her breakfast and deletes all her pictures on his IG page

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her now estranged hubby, Maxwell Mensah have taken over social media trends and it’s clear they’ll remain on the trends table for the next couple of days ahead.

Just a few hours ago, Maxwell silently whispered his possible divorce from Nana Ama.

Mr Maxwell Mensah who also doubled as Mcbrown’s manager has now deleted all of the actress’ pictures from his IG page – adding fuel to the already reported divorce rumours.

The two are yet to officially comment on the divorce brouhaha but Maxwell’s recent action tells us all we need to know.

Amidst the tension, Mcbrown is still following Maxwell on IG despite the public humiliation.

However, some fans on the internet have advised Mcbrown to also delete Maxwell’s pictures on her page and unfollow him on top.



@maryohene5614 – I think Nana is hiding it coz she can’t stand the critics on social media. I plea we all give them space to go through these hard times. Remember; Obi enti nisika enware ne tanfo. THEY ONCE LOVE EACH OTHER.

@Steven Brefo – Nana Ama have tried, move on Empress

MamaPat – Nana ama loved him too much and he didn’t appreciate her…maxwell took her for granted bcz he knew she loves him…im happy for ama …she will find a man who TRULY loves her …their marriage was too one sided…ama deserves better

@Jamila – Why deleting her pictures , if you gonna see her everywhere on tv advertisements , flyers , banners ,the news etc…

