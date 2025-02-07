Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has taken over social media trends once again following the release of his explicit video.

In the clip that has since taken over social media trends, the soccer star was in a beast mode giving it to the obroni lady hot-hot

As reported, the video was shared by the model on her WhatsApp status to prove that she has had an affair with the footballer.

READ ALSO: Benjamin Mendy hot as his atopa-tape hit social media

Benjamin Mendy

This new tape of Mendy has got some people worried and asking questions on why the video would be released now when the footballer is trying to get his life back in shape after his rape allegations which got him banned from football.

Some people were also of the view that the new video was doctored and just a ploy to tarnish the image of the footballer.

Unfortunately, we can’t share the video here due to our website’s policy but you can click on the link below to watch the video.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies