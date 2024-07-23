type here...
Here’s the full 5 minutes trending bedroom video of Obuasi Poloo – Watch

By Armani Brooklyn
Obuasi Poloo

Obuasi-based slayqueen, Obuasi Poloo has fast become an internet sensation following the publishing of her room video.

In the latest clip that has quickly taken over the internet, the slim slayqueen along with her boyfriend, can be seen ‘doing the do’.

Clearly, the videos were intentionally filmed by Obuasi Poloo and her boyfriend because they willingly showed their faces.

Obuasi Poloo video

The video has since generated a flurry of reactions online.

Social media users who have come across the video have voiced their opinions, with many expressing that they are not surprised by Obuasi Poloo’s actions, given her previous outspoken defence of Angie Stylish.

The popular saying “birds of a feather flock together” has been frequently cited in comments, suggesting that the behaviour of both women aligns with each other.

Source:GHpage

