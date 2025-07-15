Here’s the last recorded jama video of Atom

Well-known Jama group leader Agyei Baffour Emmanuel aka Atom De Moral Spirit, has been confirmed dead

As confirmed, the 22-year-old young man who was a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Currently, details about the cause of his demise are still unknown, but the Ghana Police Service is expected to launch investigations into the matter soon.

READ ALSO: Atom’s sister recounts the events leading to his demise

Prior to being discovered dead, Atom De Moral Spirit had gone missing for about three weeks.

His sudden disappearance left his family and friends worried, leading them to file a report with the police.

Amidst the mourning, the last campus recorded jama session featuring Atom has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Atom can be seen passionately singing “Me w? Y?su a m? w? ade nyinaa” and other soul uplifting songs

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush