type here...
News

Here’s the last recorded jama video of Atom

By Armani Brooklyn
Atom

Well-known Jama group leader Agyei Baffour Emmanuel aka Atom De Moral Spirit, has been confirmed dead

As confirmed, the 22-year-old young man who was a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Currently, details about the cause of his demise are still unknown, but the Ghana Police Service is expected to launch investigations into the matter soon.

READ ALSO: Atom’s sister recounts the events leading to his demise

Subscribe to watch new videos

Prior to being discovered dead, Atom De Moral Spirit had gone missing for about three weeks.

His sudden disappearance left his family and friends worried, leading them to file a report with the police.

Amidst the mourning, the last campus recorded jama session featuring Atom has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Atom can be seen passionately singing “Me w? Y?su a m? w? ade nyinaa” and other soul uplifting songs

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Atom

Atom’s sister recounts the events leading to his demise

Coconut seller

Man filmed washing coconut in the gutter to later sell

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Atom

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Girlfriend shoots his cheating boyfriend to death

Girlfriend shooting boyfriend

Pastor nabbed engaging with his three daughters

Pastor

Afua Asantewaa publilcy demeans her husband

Afua Asantewaa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways